Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

