Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $19,754.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.01025841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.86 or 0.09579964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051009 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

