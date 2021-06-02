Paxos Standard (PAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.14 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $66.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,242,179,998 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

