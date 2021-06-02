Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $38,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $325.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

