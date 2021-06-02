PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,363,433 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of PayPal worth $2,638,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $260.88. The company had a trading volume of 136,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,376. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $306.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.