PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXN stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

