PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PCM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 30,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,480. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.