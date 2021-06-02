PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 719,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,032,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,464. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $655.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

