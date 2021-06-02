Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $1,052,531.25 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,873. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Truist decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

