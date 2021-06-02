Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.26.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.