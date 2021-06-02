Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$42.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$42.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.26.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.25. 2,457,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,454. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.59. The firm has a market cap of C$21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

