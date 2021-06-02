PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

