Peony Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $3,998.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00073253 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002410 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,258,897 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

