pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $238.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded 88.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

