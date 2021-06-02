Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $2,907.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

