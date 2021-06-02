Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $233,139.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $74.85 or 0.00197556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.01035778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.40 or 0.09643021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052520 BTC.

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

