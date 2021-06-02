PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

