PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. 106,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,928. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

