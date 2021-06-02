Permission Coin One Day Volume Reaches $305,692.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $305,692.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00286103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00188165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.01257709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.46 or 1.00531087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032768 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

