Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WOOF. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 14,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,838. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

