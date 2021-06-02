PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 697,496 shares.The stock last traded at $37.63 and had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

