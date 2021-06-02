Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

