PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 372.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

