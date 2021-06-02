Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01020216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.31 or 0.09524835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050595 BTC.

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

