Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and approximately $81,856.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.80 or 0.99951555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.