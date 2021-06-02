Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66. 1,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 101,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Specifically, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,742 shares of company stock worth $10,120,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

