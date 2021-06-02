Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.99. 22,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,665. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

