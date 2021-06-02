Photon (PHO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $252.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a market cap of $224,911.37 and $252.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,647.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.20 or 0.07212243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $699.83 or 0.01858930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00498919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00181941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00782436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00486319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00438310 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,878,519,145 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

