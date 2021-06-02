Pickle Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.02 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $7.02 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00034496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01037508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.18 or 0.09625831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,428,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,082 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

