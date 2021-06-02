Pigeoncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,192.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $23,192.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 245.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.