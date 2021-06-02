PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.03 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
PCK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 75,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.62.
