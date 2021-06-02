PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 30,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,801. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.