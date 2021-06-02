PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PTY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 380,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.17.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.