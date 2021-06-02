PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PCN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
