PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 359,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

