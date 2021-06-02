PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NRGX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 214,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $12.25.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 51,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $549,220.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,589,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,571.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 348,724 shares of company stock worth $3,643,079.

