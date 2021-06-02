PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PHK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,617. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.