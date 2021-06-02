PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares $0.19 Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
PKO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 52,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,083. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
