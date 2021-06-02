PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
PFN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 123,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.85.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
