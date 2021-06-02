PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,494. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

