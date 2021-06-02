PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 111,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,800. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.