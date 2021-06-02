PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
PMX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 23,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,799. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
