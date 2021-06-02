PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

