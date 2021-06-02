PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.