PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
RCS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.88.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
