Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $13.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $14.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $17.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Shares of PXD opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.