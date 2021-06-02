Pirate Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.59 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $5.64 or 0.00014847 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $3.59 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00434417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00291861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00158604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,194,671 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.