Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $126,275.49 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $126,275.49 and $477.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,291.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.74 or 0.07188543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $692.36 or 0.01856597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.17 or 0.00491176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00181255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.27 or 0.00770340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00480422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00432283 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

