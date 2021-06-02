Pivot Token Price Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $213,558.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.01020969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.09 or 0.09480210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

