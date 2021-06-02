PIXEL Hits Market Capitalization of $35.19 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and $90.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,973.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.28 or 0.01862568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00482562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004805 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

