Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.69. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 55,731 shares trading hands.

Separately, VTB Capital raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

